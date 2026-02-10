AI delivering real-world scientific outcomes: Google DeepMind exec

The first is biology. Biology is incredibly complex. If you think about proteins as the building blocks of life—the Lego blocks that make up every living thing on the planet, including you, me, bacteria, and viruses — then the genome is essentially the recipe.

The big question is: how do we interpret the genome, and what does that mean for understanding human health? What does it tell us about what happens to us when we are 40, 50, 60, or 70 years old? What does it tell us about children, or about which diseases we may be susceptible to? All of this information is encoded in our genome, but we do not yet truly understand it. That is one major problem we are trying to solve.