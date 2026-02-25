As AI grows, legacy will compress: McKinsey & Company's Noshir Kaka

The reality is that every one of us will be pushed to learn and relearn faster than ever before. Some people will rise to that challenge. Some may not. But the opportunity itself is massive. We are talking about moving from a $3 trillion tech services market to potentially $15 trillion-17 trillion when you include adjacencies across broader services. The market exists. The opportunity exists. The industry is well placed. What will make the difference is whether individuals step up — and whether enterprises do.