Bata laces up plans to build India as global sourcing hub: Gunjan Shah

In an organisation as large and complex as ours, there is always a lot happening. The first is retail transformation through expansion and deeper penetration. We are very close to crossing a 2,000-store network in India, with an ambition to scale up to 3,000 stores over the next three to five years. This makes Bata the largest footwear retail network in the country and among the largest in fashion retail. A significant part of this expansion is coming from suburban locations and Tier-III and -IV towns, riding India’s urbanisation and consumer upgrade story.