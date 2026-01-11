US withdrawal a setback for global efforts: ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha

However, ALMM for modules came in last year; for cells it will come this year, and for wafers it will only apply from June 2028. All bids awarded until those dates are grandfathered, meaning imports remain allowed. For wafers, that means imports will continue to be permitted until at least 2030. Anyone setting up wafer capacity before then will be undercut by Chinese suppliers, making such investments commercially unviable.
Are you saying the timing of the PLI was wrong?
It was appropriate to start with, but later adjustments to address domestic supply constraints created a mismatch. Under the PLI scheme, capacity was meant to be set up by 2026, and the government extended this to 2028. However, the incentive window of five years, starting in 2026, was not extended.