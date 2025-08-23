Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CBI books Anil Ambani's RCom for ₹2,000 cr bank fraud, searches premises

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCom for ₹2,000 cr bank fraud, searches premises

The entities were declared fraudulent on June 13 under RBI's Fraud Risk Management rules and SBI's board-approved policy, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha last month

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI has filed a case against Reliance Communications and searched its premises on Saturday in connection with an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the State Bank of India, officials said.

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCom and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani, they said.

The entities were classified as fraud on June 13 in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and Bank's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month.

 

"On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI," he had said.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CloudMosa, smartphones

CloudMosa looks to the cloud to speed up 4G feature phone journeypremium

airtel bharti airtel

Dao Division, Bharti Airtel partner to boost connectivity in Arunachal

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI to launch first India office in Delhi this year as user count surges

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman TVS Motor

Leadership transition: Sudarshan Venu takes charge of TVS Motor from Aug 25premium

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Tata Motors seeks govt help to ease electric vehicle raw material sourcing

Topics : CBI Anil Ambani Anil Ambani RCom Reliance Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon