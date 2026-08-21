Colgate Palmolive India appoints Kenvue exec as MD and CEO

Colgate-Palmolive India on Friday appointed Kenvue executive Manish Anandani as its ​managing director and chief executive officer, ​effective September 28.

The move comes as the ‌Indian unit of the US-based consumer major bets on premiumisation as a driver of growth in the country, and India's consumer industry increasingly moves toward e-commerce as a primary channel.

Anandani was most recently managing director for India and South Asia at Kenvue, which was spun off from pharma giant Johnson & ‌Johnson's consumer business and listed in 2023. Prior to his four-year stint at the company, he held various executive positions at Johnson & Johnson.