It will be reasonable to go slow on AI regulations, says Jules Polonetsky

This nuance of don’t regulate is rapidly changing in the US. Because what we’re seeing at the federal level is one message, but we already are seeing residents politically pushing back in terms of data centres. We are seeing people worried about electricity costs. The biggest political issue in the US right now is affordability and the price of everything. The idea that maybe AI is playing a negative role in terms of pricing is a cause of concern. In the midterms [midterm elections], it will be the first time that we see AI issues on the agenda of the common voters, and that pushes for a lot of local regulation, so it’s going to be a little more complicated.