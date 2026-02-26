Royal Orchid Hotels open to global tieups adding to shareholder value

The fastest growth will come from franchise-managed Regenta Z hotels. At the other end is ICONIQA, which requires higher investment per asset. Regenta Hotels is in the middle, which will be the real revenue and growth driver. As Royal Orchid 2.0, we now have five distinct brands, each with its own business plan because ‘one size fits all’ doesn’t work. We sign hotels that add return on capital and brand value. We have around 47 hotels under development. Most are brownfield conversions, so we can implement brand specifications and build a homogeneous brand experience.