Royal Orchid Hotels open to global tieups adding to shareholder value

Would you look at debt-heavy expansion or private equity?
ICONIQA involved some debt, but we will never bet the house on a single asset. Growth-at-all-costs models fail in downturns, as seen after the global financial crisis. We prefer asset-light growth, ensuring management bandwidth exists to properly support each hotel. Selective investments may happen, but there’s no plan to raise large capital for acquisitions.
We recently saw a shortage of branded keys in Delhi due to the AI Summit. In that context, should more greenfield projects be planned, as an industry?
Brownfield projects have shorter time to market and better return on capital. Also, a one-week shortage doesn’t mean year-round shortage. Cities like Singapore and Dubai have conventions every month. Their convention centers run year-round. Delhi has major centers like Yashobhoomi, Bharat Mandapam, and India Expo Mart, but they’re not full year-round yet. Once they operate at full capacity and consistently attract 10,000-30,000 additional visitors weekly, hotels around those centers will remain full, and then new supply makes sense.