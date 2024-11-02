Itaru Otani named new chairman of Yamaha India, brings 30 yrs of experience

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prior to this role, he served as Chief General Manager, leading the Land Mobility Business Operations based out of Japan, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 12:17 AM IST
India Yamaha Motor on Friday said it has appointed Itaru Otani as the new Chairman.

Otani brings over three decades of experience with Yamaha Motor Company, having held key leadership roles across global markets, including Australia, Brazil and Japan, the company said in a statement.

"The aspirations of Indian consumers are evolving rapidly, and we see incredible opportunities to bring in products that blend Yamaha's global expertise with the unique needs and desires of Indian riders," Otani said.

"Our focus will be on promoting exciting, stylish and sporty two-wheelers that not only align with the market's expectations but also set new benchmarks in design, quality and innovation," he added.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

