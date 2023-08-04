Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell's High Growth Regions division

The former Microsoft India head, Anant Maheshwari has been appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Honeywell's High Growth Regions division according to a release shared by the company.

In this new role, Maheshwari will drive strategic growth initiatives across key markets including China, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

This is Maheshwari's second stint with the company. He had previously worked with Honeywell from 2004 to 2016 holding various leadership roles including as president of Honeywell India.

Maheshwari will be leaving his previous role as Head of Microsoft India, which he has held for seven years. He will reportedly be joining from September 4.

He will be succeeding Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the same company. Maheshwari will be a Corporate Officer of the Company and report directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur.

Puneet Chandok, the former head of AWS India, will be succeeding Maheshwari at Microsoft according to a report by CNBC.

Maheshwari will be operating out of Dubai, which is strategically placed at the crossroads of High Growth Regions he is now responsible for.

Vimal Kapur stated that Maheshwari two decades of experience will help build on Honeywells profitable growth and help deliver "impactful results for a diverse set of industries''.

Kapur said, “Anant’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has the ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability.”

Maheshwari earned his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 1998 and holds a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani.