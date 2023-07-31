Home / Companies / People / Yuma Energy appoints Subramanian as MD for overseeing strategic direction

Yuma Energy appoints Subramanian as MD for overseeing strategic direction

Muthu Subramanian has held various leadership positions at Magna, where he worked for 17 years, as per a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Yuma Energy on Monday announced the appointment of Muthu Subramanian as its managing director and general manager.

Subramanian will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and overall operations of Yuma, a joint venture between Bengaluru-based shared electric mobility platform Yulu and the US mobility technology company Magna, the company said.

Subramanian has held various leadership positions at Magna, where he worked for 17 years, as per a statement.

Yuma operates a network of battery charging and swapping stations for electric two-wheelers.

Muthu's proven track record in delivering results, strategic thinking and technical expertise make him an ideal candidate for this important position. We are confident that under his leadership, Yuma Energy will continue to thrive and further strengthen its position, said Matteo Del Sorbo, executive vice-president at Magna and global lead for New Mobility.

Also Read

2 people killed, 5 others injured in US-Mexico border city shooting

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

ONGC, Reliance-BP bid for oil, gas blocks, foreign giants stay away

JKC appoints Jatinderpal Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways

ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells additional 6.25% holding in Rallis India this week

To Star and beyond: V Jagannathan's Midas touch made Star Health 'sparkle'

Jet Airways appoints two whole-time directors, CFO from tomorrow onwards

Topics :Electric Mobility Drive

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story