Myntra strengthens leadership team; elevates Suman Saha to head of HoB

Shirish Srivastava, who recently joined Myntra as the vice president of sourcing in the HoB team, will lead the sourcing charter

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Premium
Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Myntra has elevated its senior vice president Suman Saha as its head of House of Brands (HoB) as the Walmart-owned online retailer strengthens its leadership team and scale up efforts to tap the booming fashion market in the country.

According to sources, in his new role, Saha will lead brand building, buying, design and sourcing for the company’s HoB. He will also now be part of Myntra’s senior leadership team.

“This step aims to cultivate greater synergies within the team, upholding the standard of excellence that the team has set so far,” said Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha, in an internal email to the employees, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

With this move, Jubi Samuel, vice president for brand management and Ramneek Walia, senior director for design will now report to Saha.

Saha is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in apparel, merchandising and buying. 

Saha was with Arvind Fashions Limited in his earlier stint as the CEO of the brand, Arrow. He has also been associated with enterprises like Carrefour, Vardhman Textiles, Aditya Birla Fashions and Raymond Apparel. 

Saha is known for successfully leading businesses, launching new brands and categories, and setting up consumer-centric processes while driving sustainable growth and profitability.

In another development, Neetu Jotwani has decided to pursue endeavours outside the organisation. 

Shirish Srivastava, who recently joined Myntra as the vice president of sourcing in the HoB team, will lead the sourcing charter. He will also report to Suman.

Srivastava has 23 years of experience spanning the entire textile and fashion value chain. He has been able to help create a local sourcing ecosystem for reputed global brands and help them establish a footprint in Indian retail.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Neetu, for her significant contribution to HoB,” said Sinha.

Earlier this year, Manohar Kamath, who was head of HoB at Myntra, decided to move on to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival (BFF) sale, which ended on October 18, witnessed about 460 million customer visits. 

The fourth edition of the BFF offered access to more than 23 lakh styles while scaling up the selection by over 50 per cent from the previous edition. It enabled a diverse set of over 6,000 homegrown, D2C (direct-to-consumer) and international brands to cater to the festive shopping needs of people in the country.

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

