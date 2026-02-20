AI cost to come down dramatically, benefit India: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

The costs of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI are going to come down dramatically over the next few months, benefitting countries such as India, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman said on Thursday.

“I am optimistic that we are going to drive prices down more than anyone thinks is possible or reasonable or likely. And I think that will help the global stuff we are doing,” Altman said during a select media roundtable on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit here.