Who is Aparna C Iyer? All you need to know about IT major Wipro's new CFO

On Aparna's appointment, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte on Thursday said she is an accomplished and result-driven leader

BS Web Team New Delhi
Aparna C Iyer, CFO, Wipro Limited

Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
IT major Wipro on Thursday appointed Aparna Iyer as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect after Jatin Dalal resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

On Aparna's appointment, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said she is an accomplished and result-driven leader."Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," Delaporte said.

He noted that Iyer has been integral to Wipro's finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives.

"Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives," he said.
 

Who is Aparna Iyer?
Aparna Iyer completed her bachelor of commerce degree from Narsee Monjee, Mumbai, in 2001. At the same time, she was also pursuing chartered accountancy.


In 2002, Aparna became the gold medallist of that year's Chartered Accountant (CA) batch. In 2003, she joined Wipro as a senior internal auditor.

According to the company, she has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fundraising, and driving business strategy and growth.

In her 20 years in the company, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

In her new capacity, Aparna will report directly to CEO Thierry Delaporte and become a member of the Wipro Executive Board. She will officially assume her role as CFO starting on September 22, 2023.

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

