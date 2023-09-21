Wipro appoints Aparna C Iyer as new CFO after Jatin Dalal resigns

In yet another top-level leadership change, Wipro said on Thursday it has appointed Aparna C. Iyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board.

She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities. Dalal spent about 21 years at the company, having joined in 2002. Over the years, he had worked in diverse roles in finance. He was also on the investment committee of Wipro Ventures, Wipro's £100 million strategic investment arm that focuses on investing in early to mid-stage startups.

"Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of Wipro. "Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives."

Iyer joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth," Wipro said in a statement.

Dalal's exit comes at a time when Wipro has been battling several high-level exits in the recent past. Some of the key people who left the company in the last 12 months include Chief Operations Officer Sanjeev Singh; Americas 2 CFO Nithin V Jaganmohan; iDEAS business head Rajan Kohli; Vice President Gurvinder Sahni; Americas 1 CFO Kamini Shah; head of healthcare and medical devices unit Mohd Haque; and head of the manufacturing and hi-tech business unit Ashish Saxena.

Also Read Wipro CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal quits, Aparna Iyer takes over charge Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice Valiant Organics settles case with market regulator Sebi, pays Rs 10 lakh Sebi slaps Rs 65 lakh fine on 13 firms for indulging in non-genuine trades Infinity Learn turns profitable, targets Rs 500 cr revenue by 2025 Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp: Report Vedanta board approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via NCDs on pvt placement basis

"As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organisation to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders," said Iyer.