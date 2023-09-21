close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Wipro appoints Aparna C Iyer as new CFO after Jatin Dalal resigns

Dalal's exit comes at a time when Wipro has been battling several high-level exits in the recent past

Aparna C Iyer, CFO, Wipro Limited

Aparna C Iyer, CFO, Wipro Limited

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In yet another top-level leadership change, Wipro said on Thursday it has appointed Aparna C. Iyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board.

She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities. Dalal spent about 21 years at the company, having joined in 2002. Over the years, he had worked in diverse roles in finance. He was also on the investment committee of Wipro Ventures, Wipro's £100 million strategic investment arm that focuses on investing in early to mid-stage startups.

"Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of Wipro. "Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives."

Iyer joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth," Wipro said in a statement.

Dalal's exit comes at a time when Wipro has been battling several high-level exits in the recent past. Some of the key people who left the company in the last 12 months include Chief Operations Officer Sanjeev Singh; Americas 2 CFO Nithin V Jaganmohan; iDEAS business head Rajan Kohli; Vice President Gurvinder Sahni; Americas 1 CFO Kamini Shah; head of healthcare and medical devices unit Mohd Haque; and head of the manufacturing and hi-tech business unit Ashish Saxena.

Also Read

Wipro CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal quits, Aparna Iyer takes over charge

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

Valiant Organics settles case with market regulator Sebi, pays Rs 10 lakh

Sebi slaps Rs 65 lakh fine on 13 firms for indulging in non-genuine trades

Infinity Learn turns profitable, targets Rs 500 cr revenue by 2025

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp: Report

Vedanta board approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via NCDs on pvt placement basis


"As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organisation to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders," said Iyer.
Topics : Wipro Indian CFOs Jatin Dalal India's chief financial officers

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon