IT firms well placed to help clients leverage AI benefits: Wipro chairman

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said IT services companies bring decades of experience in understanding clients’ business processes, operating environments and workflows, putting them in a better position to leverage AI to transform and orchestrate their systems and extract value.

A prolonged weak demand environment and volatile geopolitical situations have taken the wind out of the sails of these companies, which have reported annual growth of less than 5 per cent for the past three years and may do the same this year. On top of that, AI has compressed their legacy revenue as they have had to pass on the savings generated to clients.

Premji said AI would not only lead to efficiency gains but also create new opportunities for innovation and growth, with demand for data modernisation and AI-powered IT rising as enterprises attempt to move beyond pilots and embed AI into processes. “There will be new pools of growth. Organisations must reimagine processes and workflows, enterprise architecture, and data modernisation. This transformation journey will happen over time with new operating models and people and AI working together,” he said at Wipro’s 80th annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday. For example, Wipro’s own monthly financial closing cycle has been reduced to eight hours from 24 through the use of AI.

Indian IT service providers will face heightened competition from AI-native firms over the next three years, which could erode their revenue base unless they remain competitive and protect their recurring businesses, a report from S&P Global Ratings said earlier this week. Premji added that the IT industry had remained cautious last year because of a persistently weak demand environment and volatile geopolitical situations. Clients continued to focus on cost-optimisation deals even as they invested in AI capabilities to transform their platforms and talent pools. The problem with such cost-optimisation deals is that, although they are large, they take considerable time to materialise and ramp up after signing. They also put pressure on operating margins as traditional players compete for the same slice of the pie. Smaller AI-native deals are quicker to fructify, provide recurring revenue and come with higher margins.