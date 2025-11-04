Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ACME Solar Q2 results: Profit up seven-fold to ₹115 cr on higher revenue

ACME Solar Q2 results: Profit up seven-fold to ₹115 cr on higher revenue

The company partially commissioned 28 MW out of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat, taking the cumulative commissioned capacity to 378 MW

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is a pure play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has posted a more than seven-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 115.06 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 15.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also more than doubled to Rs 601.36 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 295.14 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company partially commissioned 28 MW out of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat, taking the cumulative commissioned capacity to 378 MW.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is a pure play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The company is one of the leading renewable energy independent power producers in the country, with an operational capacity of 2,918 MW and under construction capacity of 4,472 MW, including 13.5 GWh of BESS installation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Q2FY26 results: Profit up 6.4% at ₹21,504 crore, NII rises 3.3%

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit jumps 83.7% at ₹3,198 cr, revenue drops 6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up 28% on strong auto, farm performance

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹133 crore

Adani Ports Q2FY26 result: Profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 cr, revenue jumps 30%

Topics :Company NewsACME Solar HoldingsQ2 results

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story