ACME Solar Q2 results: Profit up seven-fold to ₹115 cr on higher revenue

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has posted a more than seven-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 115.06 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.
Its net profit stood at Rs 15.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also more than doubled to Rs 601.36 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 295.14 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company partially commissioned 28 MW out of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat, taking the cumulative commissioned capacity to 378 MW.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is a pure play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.
The company is one of the leading renewable energy independent power producers in the country, with an operational capacity of 2,918 MW and under construction capacity of 4,472 MW, including 13.5 GWh of BESS installation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
