India’s largest state-owned lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday reported a 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹21,504.49 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹20,219.62 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit declined marginally by 0.6 per cent from ₹21,626.64 crore in the previous quarter. Profit includes ₹4,593.22 crore from SBI’s divestment from Yes Bank.

The public sector lender’s consolidated net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at ₹42,984 crore, up 3.28 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹41,620 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, NII rose by 4.65 per cent from ₹41,072 crore.

SBI’s operating profit for the quarter increased 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,904 crore, up from ₹29,294 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Asset quality improves On the asset quality front, net non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to ₹18,460 crore, down 9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹20,294 crore, and 7.3 per cent lower sequentially than ₹19,908 crore in Q1FY26. The bank’s total deposits grew 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits rose 8.1 per cent. The CASA ratio stood at 39.63 per cent as of September 30, 2025, the lender said in a BSE filing.