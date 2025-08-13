Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger

q1 results, company quarter 1
Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to ₹ 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) on Wednesday reported a 4.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 24.06 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

It posted a net profit of ₹ 22.93 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Revenue from operations of ABLBL grew 3.14 per cent to ₹ 1,840.58 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was ₹ 1,784.47 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.  ALSO READ:  Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results |  ONGC Q1 results | Q1 results today

Total expenses of ABLBL stood at ₹ 1,834.94 crore, up nearly 4 per cent in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the June quarter increased 3.58 per cent to ₹ 1,863.11 crore.

As per the scheme of arrangement, its lifestyle brands business, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. Besides, it has sportswear brand Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market.

Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to ₹ 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement. 

While its youth brands & Innerwear segment, which consists of American Eagle, Reebok and Innerwear business under Van Heusen, had a "marginal impact due to the closure of the Forever 21 business," it said.

On the outlook, ABLBL said, "as the demand environment improves, we are well-positioned to lead the western fashion and lifestyle market - powered by market-leading brands, an enhanced consumer experience and a focus on innovation and profitable growth."  Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited settled at ₹ 135.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.59 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BPCL Q1 results: PAT up 140% at ₹6,839.02 cr on bumper retail fuel margin

Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

Max Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹345 cr on higher revenue

Devyani International Q1 result: Profit plunges 88% amid sluggish demand

ONGC Q1 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹8,024 cr on lower oil prices

Topics :Company NewsAditya Birla GroupQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story