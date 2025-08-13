Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) on Wednesday reported a 4.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 24.06 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

It posted a net profit of ₹ 22.93 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Revenue from operations of ABLBL grew 3.14 per cent to ₹ 1,840.58 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was ₹ 1,784.47 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of ABLBL stood at ₹ 1,834.94 crore, up nearly 4 per cent in the June quarter. Its total income, which includes other income, in the June quarter increased 3.58 per cent to ₹ 1,863.11 crore. As per the scheme of arrangement, its lifestyle brands business, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. Besides, it has sportswear brand Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market. Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to ₹ 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement.