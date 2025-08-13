Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) on Wednesday reported a 4.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 24.06 crore for the June quarter of FY26.
It posted a net profit of ₹ 22.93 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.
This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.
Revenue from operations of ABLBL grew 3.14 per cent to ₹ 1,840.58 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was ₹ 1,784.47 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. ALSO READ: Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results | ONGC Q1 results | Q1 results today
Total expenses of ABLBL stood at ₹ 1,834.94 crore, up nearly 4 per cent in the June quarter.
Its total income, which includes other income, in the June quarter increased 3.58 per cent to ₹ 1,863.11 crore.
As per the scheme of arrangement, its lifestyle brands business, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. Besides, it has sportswear brand Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market.
Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to ₹ 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement.
While its youth brands & Innerwear segment, which consists of American Eagle, Reebok and Innerwear business under Van Heusen, had a "marginal impact due to the closure of the Forever 21 business," it said.
On the outlook, ABLBL said, "as the demand environment improves, we are well-positioned to lead the western fashion and lifestyle market - powered by market-leading brands, an enhanced consumer experience and a focus on innovation and profitable growth." Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited settled at ₹ 135.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.59 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app