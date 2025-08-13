Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results: Net profit drops 46% to ₹606 cr

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹606 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, hit by a volatile business environment.
The auto components major had posted a net profit of ₹1,115 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
Industry headwinds and volatility had a transitory impact on profitability, the company said in a statement.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹30,212 crore for the June quarter as against ₹29,317 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
"The company has once again demonstrated its resilience and disciplined execution despite persistent industry headwinds and a dynamic global environment," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.
The company's performance reflects the strength of a diversified business model and the operational efficiencies across businesses, he added.
Sehgal asserted that the company is well-positioned to navigate evolving tariffs, with the majority of its sales in the US being USMCA-compliant.
"For non-USMCA-compliant parts, agreements with customers to pass on related costs are in progress, albeit with a lag," he said.
Further, recently levied tariffs on India do not have any material impact on the company's operations, Sehgal stated.
While uncertainties in the business environment persist, it also offers inorganic opportunities for growth, he noted.
Shares of the company were trading 3.3 per cent higher at ₹93.25 per share on BSE.
