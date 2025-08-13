BPCL Q1 results: PAT up 140% at ₹6,839.02 cr on bumper retail fuel margin

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its first quarter net profit, as marketing margins surged because of holding retail prices despite a drop in input oil cost.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 6,839.02 crore in April-June - the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year - compared to Rs 2,841.55 crore earnings in the same period of the last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The profit surge was despite inventory losses arising from selling products at rates lower than the price at which input crude oil was bought at, lower refining margins and unpaid LPG subsidy. The earning boost came from holding retail petrol and diesel prices despite a fall in their benchmark international rates. This led to a margin boost. BPCL's pre-tax profit from the downstream petroleum business (basically fuel retailing) surged to Rs 80.60.47 crore in April-June from Rs 3,858.90 crore last year. ALSO READ: Indian Reits distribute Rs 1,559 cr in Q1 FY26, post 13% Y-o-Y growth It earned $4.88 on every barrel of crude oil it processed and turned into fuels like petrol and diesel in Q1, compared to $7.86 per barrel gross refining margin last year.

The company also had an unpaid LPG subsidy of Rs 2076.2 crore in the quarter. BPCL and other state-owned fuel retailers like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) sell cooking gas LPG at below market price and get reimbursed for the difference as a subsidy from the government. The subsidy for Q1 has not been paid even though the government has announced Rs 30,000 crore dole for the three companies to cover under-recoveries on LPG last fiscal and in the current financial year. BPCL turnover was almost unchanged at Rs 1.29 lakh crore when compared to Rs 1.28 lakh crore in April-June 2024.