Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: Incurs ₹131 cr loss, revenue down 43%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: Incurs ₹131 cr loss, revenue down 43%

ABRE reports ₹131 crore loss in Q4FY25 versus profit a year ago; revenue fell 43% YoY, but full-year revenue rose 35%; five launches and ₹8,000 crore in bookings

Aditya Birla Real Estate
Birla Estates clocked bookings worth ₹8,000 crore with over 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth. (Photo: Aditya Birla Group)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABRE—formerly Century Textiles and Industries) incurred a loss of ₹131.01 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25). The company had reported a profit of ₹3.83 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
In Q4 FY25, the company’s revenue stood at ₹391.9 crore, down 42.62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total expenses during the quarter were ₹447.11 crore, down 29.62 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
During the quarter, the company received board approval to sell its pulp and paper businesses to ITC for ₹3,498 crore via a slump sale.
 
Birla Estates, ABRE’s wholly owned subsidiary, launched its first project in Pune—Birla Punya—with an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,700 crore. The company also entered a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate, a global investor, for a ₹560 crore investment in a residential development in southeast Bengaluru through a special purpose vehicle.
 
In March 2025, the company sold homes worth approximately ₹3,000 crore through its luxury residential project, Birla Arika, in Gurugram.
 
During the quarter, the company launched five projects across its key markets of the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Pune.

Also Read

Realty firm Brigade Group acquires 5.4 acres in Chennai for ₹441.7 crore

Rustomjee Q4 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹65 cr, revenue falls 28%

Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Ajmera Realty Q4 results: PAT falls 18% to ₹24 cr, revenue down 34%

Explained: Why 8,000 flat registrations are stuck in NCR's Greater Noida

 
For the full year, the company’s revenue grew 35.42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,203.4 crore. However, it reported a net loss of ₹161.3 crore for FY25, against a profit of ₹50.53 crore in FY24.
 
Birla Estates clocked bookings worth ₹8,000 crore with over 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth. ABRE had forayed into real estate with Birla Estates in 2016.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue increased 95.1 per cent—up from ₹200.9 crore in Q3 FY25. However, its Q3 FY25 loss of ₹40.6 crore more than tripled to ₹131.1 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Additionally, ABRE announced a dividend of ₹2 per equity share.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q4 results LIVE news updates: Tata power net profit rises 16.5% to ₹1,042 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 results: Profit falls 76% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue up 33%

Torrent Power Q4 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,077 cr

Muthoot Finance Q4: Pofit up 30% at ₹1,478 cr; loan AUM at ₹1.22 trillion

Topics :Real Estate Q4 ResultsMitsubishi

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story