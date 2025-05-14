Ajmera Realty Q4 results: PAT falls 18% to ₹24 cr, revenue down 34%

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty and Infra India on Wednesday announced an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹24 crore, down from ₹29 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations also fell 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹154 crore, from ₹234 crore in Q4FY24.

Catch all Q4 results LIVE Updates The decline in performance was attributed to weak sales value and collections during the quarter. Ajmera’s sales value in Q4 fell 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹250 crore, while collections declined 8 per cent to ₹182 crore.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 33.4 per cent to ₹45.7 crore, down from ₹68.6 crore in the same period last year.

For the full financial year 2024–25, Ajmera reported a 6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue to ₹753 crore, compared to ₹708 crore in FY24. Its net profit also rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹126 crore in FY25.

Commenting on the results, Dhaval Ajmera, director (operation and strategy) at Ajmera Realty, said FY25 had been a year of strong performance backed by operational excellence, financial discipline and sustained market demand.

ALSO READ: Tata Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹1,306.09 cr, revenue up 8% “New project launches contributed 40 per cent of our total sales value, highlighting the market’s robust response to our developments,” he added.

The company’s debt also reduced 15 per cent to ₹662 crore in FY25, lowering the debt-to-equity ratio to 0.55x.

“Supported by healthy operating cash flow and successful equity raised, we strategically reduced debt by 15 per cent, thereby fortifying our balance sheet,” Ajmera said.

He added that with nine high-potential projects lined up for launch, representing an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹6,460 crore, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth and create enduring value for all stakeholders.

On Wednesday, Ajmera Realty’s shares declined marginally by 0.94 per cent to ₹805.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).