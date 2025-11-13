Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Alkem Labs Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India, international sales

India sales grew 14% Y-o-Y to ₹2,766 crore in the September quarter, while international sales rose 29.5% to ₹1,189 crore, contributing 31.7% to overall revenue

Revenue from operations increased 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,001 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3,414.7 crore in Q2 FY25. The company attributed this growth to strong sales in both India and international markets.
Alkem Laboratories on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2 FY26) to Rs 765.1 crore, up from Rs 688.6 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations increased 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,001 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3,414.7 crore in Q2 FY25. The company attributed this growth to strong sales in both India and international markets.
 
Commenting on the performance, Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer of Alkem, said Q2 FY26 was a strong quarter, marked by robust growth across India, the United States (US) and key international markets. “We also saw healthy traction in new product launches across markets,” he added.
 
India sales grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,766 crore in the September quarter, while international sales rose 29.5 per cent to Rs 1,189 crore, contributing 31.7 per cent to overall revenue.
 
In the international business, the US market recorded sales of Rs 764.9 crore, up 28 per cent from Rs zzz crore a year earlier, contributing 19.3 per cent to total sales.
 
“The strong growth was mainly on account of the launch of Sacubitril/Valsartan and the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business during the quarter,” the drugmaker said in its investor presentation for Q2 FY26.
 
Sales from other non-US international markets — including Latin America, Australia and Europe — rose 32.4 per cent to Rs 424.1 crore, contributing 10.7 per cent to revenue.
 
The company’s operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 22 per cent to Rs 920.8 crore in the September quarter, with the Ebitda margin at 23 per cent.
 
"Improved gross margins and operating leverage have contributed to a stronger Ebitda profile,” Gupta said.
 
He added that Alkem will remain focused on accelerating growth and continue to strengthen its presence in key markets.
 
On Thursday, Alkem Laboratories’ share price fell marginally by 0.74 per cent, closing at Rs 5,722.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 

