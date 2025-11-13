Tata Motors CV revenues up 6% in Q2; posts net loss of ₹867 crore

Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle (CV) player newly listed, has reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated revenues to ₹18,491 crore in Q2FY26, riding on 9 per cent growth in domestic volumes.

The company, however, posted a net loss of ₹867 crore in the quarter, impacted by mark-to-market losses of about ₹2,027 crore on account of recently investment in Tata Capital, which recently listed.

The Q2FY26 figures include fair value loss on equity investment measured at fair value loss through profit and loss (fvtpl) of ₹2,027 crore.

The margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at 11.4 per cent, up 140 basis points.

The stock, which listed on the bourses on Wednesday, was down 2.26 per cent on the BSE. As of September 30, Tata Motors was net cash positive at around ₹1,200 crore. Domestic volumes were up 9 per cent, while exports grew by 75 per cent. TaMo, which has more than 3,800 electric buses plying now, is set to bid for an upcoming tender for 10,900 buses. The tender closes on Friday. The business will focus on profitable growth to secure double-digit Ebitda margins and robust cash flows, along with high returns on capital employed, said Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer.