Tata Motors CV revenues up 6% in Q2; posts net loss of ₹867 crore

Tata Motors CV reported 6% rise in Q2FY26 revenues to ₹18,491 crore but posted a net loss of ₹867 crore due to mark-to-market losses on Tata Capital investments; Ebitda margin improved to 11.4%

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle (CV) player newly listed, has reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated revenues to ₹18,491 crore in Q2FY26, riding on 9 per cent growth in domestic volumes.
 
The company, however, posted a net loss of ₹867 crore in the quarter, impacted by mark-to-market losses of about ₹2,027 crore on account of recently investment in Tata Capital, which recently listed.
 
The Q2FY26 figures include fair value loss on equity investment measured at fair value loss through profit and loss (fvtpl) of ₹2,027 crore.
 
The margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at 11.4 per cent, up 140 basis points.
 
The stock, which listed on the bourses on Wednesday, was down 2.26 per cent on the BSE.
 
As of September 30, Tata Motors was net cash positive at around ₹1,200 crore.
 
Domestic volumes were up 9 per cent, while exports grew by 75 per cent.
 
TaMo, which has more than 3,800 electric buses plying now, is set to bid for an upcoming tender for 10,900 buses. The tender closes on Friday.
 
The business will focus on profitable growth to secure double-digit Ebitda margins and robust cash flows, along with high returns on capital employed, said Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer. 
 
As such, after reforms in goods and services tax (GST), the business-to-consumer segment, which has seen reduction in prices, has experienced growth and this is benefiting light commercial vehicles, Wagh said, adding that reduction in GST on spare parts and tyres (which leads to a lower cost of ownership) is benefiting all segments. Moreover, as consumption increased after the GST cut, demand for freight has also grown, and this would have a high single-digit positive impact on growth in H2FY26.
 
G V Ramanan, chief financial officer, said that since Iveco (to be acquired) was a double-digit Ebitda business. After acquisition, the company should be debt-free in around three years.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

