Eureka Forbes Q2 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹62.9 cr, revenue up 15%

Eureka Forbes Ltd, a health and hygiene product maker, on Thursday reported an increase of 31.77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 62.92 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had a net profit of Rs 47.74 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the firm, now controlled by private equity firm Advent International.

Revenue from operations was up 14.7 per cent to Rs 772.07 crore during the September quarter of FY26. It stood at Rs 673.13 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This is the "eighth successive quarter of double digit growth", said Eureka Forbes in its earnings presentation.

Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 12.55 per cent to Rs 693.0 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis. Commenting on the results MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: "In an uncertain and evolving external environment, Q2 FY26 was an exciting milestone quarter for us. We delivered a strong revenue growth of 14.9 per cent YoY and EBITDA crossed Rs 100 crore for the first time at a lifetime high margin of 13.1 per cent." Eureka Forbes' revenue growth came on the back of a high-teens growth in products, with all categories growing well. "In water, growth came on the back of a scale up of our two-year range which reduces the cost of ownership significantly. In cleaning, the biggest engine of growth was the robotics segment which performed well across all channels. With this quarter, we have now delivered double digit product growth in every single quarter in the last two years," he said.