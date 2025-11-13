Infibeam posts ₹66.5 cr net profit in Q2, revenue from ops grows 94%

Digital payments and infrastructure platform Infibeam Avenues posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.52 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), a 50.9 per cent increase from Rs 44.07 crore it recorded in Q2FY25.

Sequentially, profit grew 8.6 per cent from Rs 61.25 crore in Q1FY26.

The Gandhinagar-based company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,964.91 crore in Q2FY26, a 94 per cent increase from Rs 1,016.65 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, revenue from operations grew 53.5 per cent from Rs 1,280.21 crore in Q1FY26.

The company’s other income saw a substantial increase on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. It grew nearly six fold from Rs 3.54 crore in Q2FY25 to Rs 21.06 crore in Q2FY26. Sequentially, it declined from Rs 26.3 crore in Q1FY26.

Its expenses nearly doubled to Rs 1,890.61 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 957.13 crore in Q2FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, they grew 53.8 per cent from Rs 1,229.32 crore in Q1FY26. The company said financial growth was driven by higher total payment volume (TPV), an improved card payment mix, new merchant additions, and deeper AI integration across platforms. “Our diversified digital offerings and focus on profitability position us well to cross the $1 billion revenue mark on a run-rate basis,” said Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director, Infibeam Avenues. In the quarter, it completed the strategic sale of its platform business to its subsidiary Rediff.com India for Rs 800 crore.