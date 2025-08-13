Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ABFRL Q1 results: Net loss widens to ₹234 crore despite revenue rise

The company had posted a loss of ₹ 214.92 crore during April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ABFRL

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ABFRL
Revenue from operations was at ₹ 1,831.46 during the quarter as compared with ₹ 1,674.22 crore a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss at ₹ 233.73 crore for June quarter FY26.

The company had posted a loss of ₹ 214.92 crore during April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ABFRL.

Revenue from operations was at ₹ 1,831.46 during the quarter as compared with ₹ 1,674.22 crore a year ago.

Revenue from 'Pantaloons' was at ₹ 1,094.13 crore as against ₹ 1,101.38 crore a year ago. Revenue from 'Ethnic and Others' segment was down to ₹ 754.57 crore in the first quarter.

Total expenses were at ₹ 2,148.75 crore in April-June FY26.

In the quarter, ABFRL completed the demerger of Madura business into a separately listed entity named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL).

ABLBL will have its lifestyle brands business as - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brands as American Eagle.

It also has sportswear brand Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing for India market.

ABFRL has its retail business under Pantaloons and Style Up along with a host of ethnic brands such as designer-led brands of Sabyasachi, Shantnu & Nikhil, House of Masaba and Tarun Tahiliani. It also has premium ethnic wear brands of Jaypore, Tasva & TCNS portfolio.

Shares of ABFRL on Wednesday settled at ₹ 9.60 apiece on the BSE, up 18.52 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsABFRLQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

