KP Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 44% to ₹36 cr on high revenues

KP Energy on Friday posted 44 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 35.95 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q2 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q2FY26 at Rs 35.94 crore in comparison to that for Q2FY25 at Rs 24.94 crore representing a growth of 44 per cent," said a regulatory filing.

The company has reported a total revenue of Rs 303.47 crore in Q2FY26 reflecting a significant growth of about 50 per cent to Rs 202 crore in Q2FY25.