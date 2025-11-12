Parag Milk Foods Q2 results: Net profit jumps 56% to ₹45 cr on higher sales

Parag Milk Foods Ltd reported 56.28 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.65 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 29.21 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose 15.58 per cent to Rs 1,025.98 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 887.61 crore in the year-ago.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 975.49 crore as against Rs 852.04 crore in the said period.
The Pune-based dairy sells milk and milk-related products in the brand name such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows. Its subsidiary firm in Dubai incorporated during 2024-25 fiscal is yet to commence operation.
