Parag Milk Foods Q2 results: Net profit jumps 56% to ₹45 cr on higher sales

Total income rose 15.58 per cent to Rs 1,025.98 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 887.61 crore in the year-ago

Expenses remained higher at Rs 975.49 crore as against Rs 852.04 crore in the said period
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Parag Milk Foods Ltd reported 56.28 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.65 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 29.21 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 15.58 per cent to Rs 1,025.98 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 887.61 crore in the year-ago. 

Expenses remained higher at Rs 975.49 crore as against Rs 852.04 crore in the said period.

The Pune-based dairy sells milk and milk-related products in the brand name such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows. Its subsidiary firm in Dubai incorporated during 2024-25 fiscal is yet to commence operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

