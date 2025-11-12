HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wendesday reported a 10.5 per cent increase in its consolidated profit at ₹1,669 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,510 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 37.5 per cent from ₹1383.7 crore.

HAL's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,628.6 crore, up 10.92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹5,976.3 crore. Sequentially, it rose 37.5 per cent from ₹4,819 crore.

Aerospace and defence major's total expenses rose to ₹5,296.64 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 17.34 per cent increase Y-o-Y from ₹4,513.92 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, expenses climbed 42.27 per cent from ₹3,722.07 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1FY26).