Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Apollo's Q4 PAT surged 54% to ₹389.6 crore on strong patient volumes and revenue growth; FY25 profit up 61%, with ₹8,000 crore investment planned over 5 years

For the full financial year 2024–25, the company’s net profit rose 61 per cent to ₹1,446 crore, while revenue grew 14 per cent YoY to ₹21,794 crore. | | Image: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has reported a 54 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹389.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, up from ₹253.8 crore in the year-ago period, supported by healthy growth in revenues.
 
During the fourth quarter of FY25, its consolidated revenues grew 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,592 crore, compared to ₹4,944 crore during the January–March quarter of FY24. For the full financial year 2024–25, the company’s net profit rose 61 per cent to ₹1,446 crore, while revenue grew 14 per cent YoY to ₹21,794 crore.
 
Apollo has lined up an investment of around ₹8,000 crore over the next five years, with plans to add more than 4,300 beds. The first phase of 2,000 beds is already underway, aiming to bring advanced care closer to communities across the country.
 
 

“At Apollo, our mission has always gone beyond treating illness — it is about enabling every individual to live a healthier, happier life. FY25 was a defining year. With revenues crossing ₹20,000 crore and Healthcare Services surpassing ₹11,000 crore, we are humbled by the trust placed in us across India and beyond,” said Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.
 
“A strong rise in patient volumes is a testament to the deep confidence people have in Apollo’s care and our differentiated Centres of Excellence. As we grow, our focus remains unwavering — making advanced, high-quality care accessible and affordable to all,” he added.
 
In FY25, consolidated EBITDA rose 26 per cent YoY to ₹3,022 crore. Net profit from Healthcare Services (HCS) stood at ₹1,426 crore, up 25 per cent from FY24.
 
“We are committed to growth and to the enhancement of our care touchpoints, with new hospitals to be commissioned this year in Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR — and several more in varying stages of development. These state-of-the-art facilities will be equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class care at scale,” Reddy said.
 
Overall hospital occupancy was at 67 per cent versus 65 per cent in the same period a year ago. Inpatient (IP) volumes grew 4 per cent in Q4FY25 — the penultimate quarter still bearing the base impact of Bangladesh patients, following the drop-off caused by the change in the Bangladesh government and subsequent revisions to visa application norms.
 

Topics : Apollo Hospital Enterprises Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results

First Published: May 30 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

