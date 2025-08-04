Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akzo Nobel Q1 results: Net profit falls 20.5% to ₹91 crore on weak demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported a 20.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹91 crore in the June quarter, impacted by lower sales amid tepid consumer demand.
 
It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹114.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹995.1 crore as compared to ₹1,036.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 
Total expenses in the April-June quarter were marginally lower at ₹881.6 crore against ₹891.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
 
 
The company, in which JSW Paints had agreed to buy a 74.76 per cent stake for ₹8,986 crore last month, followed by an open offer to buy another 25 per cent from the open market for up to ₹3,929.06 crore, said its board has approved a one-time special interim dividend of ₹156 per share.

Akzo Nobel India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said, "In Q1 of FY2025-26, our B2B segment continued its growth trajectory, while retail was subdued due to tepid consumer demand and heightened competition. Despite margin pressure, we sustained double-digit profitability and maintained investments in growth initiatives."
 
On the special interim dividend, he said, "Expressing gratitude to all our shareholders, the board is delighted to announce a one-time special interim dividend of ₹156 per share, inter alia, based on income on slump sale as previously approved by shareholders."
 
Shares of the company were trading 2.06 per cent higher at ₹3,712 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Q1 results AkzoNobel Akzo Nobel India Akzo Nobel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

