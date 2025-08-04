Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Marico Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹504 crore on steady demand

Marico Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹504 crore on steady demand

Domestic volumes rose 9 per cent, led primarily by its Saffola brand cooking oils and hair oils

Marico

Indian consumer goods maker Marico reported a first-quarter profit. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian consumer goods maker Marico reported a first-quarter profit on Monday that topped analyst expectations, benefiting from steady demand for its cooking and hair oils.

Its consolidated net profit rose nearly 9 per cent to ₹504 crore ($57.51 million) in the April-June quarter, beating analysts' expectations of ₹486 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Domestic volumes rose 9 per cent, led primarily by its Saffola brand cooking oils and hair oils.

Packaged cooking oil, a staple in Indian households, has been largely resistant to a slowdown in sales that has dented the margins of other consumer conglomerates which have a broad portfolio of personal care and household items.

 

Marico has also passed on the benefits of the recent import duty reduction on edible crude oils used to refine its 'Saffola' cooking oils, to its customers.

Also Read

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low; Here's why

Akzo Nobel India, Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Q1 results: Net profit falls 20.5% to ₹91 crore on weak demand

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 430 pts, Nifty atop 24,700; IT, Auto, Metal shares shine

q1 results, company quarter 1

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

Hero MotoCorp

What to expect from the world's largest 2W manufacturer in Q1FY26 results?

Saffola oil volumes rose in mid-single digits in the first quarter, while revenue in the segment rose 28 per cent, Marico said.

Volumes of Marico's 'Parachute' brand of coconut oil rose about 1 per cent and revenue grew 31 per cent, as price hikes undertaken to mitigate commodity cost inflation padded the topline but crimped demand.

Together, they make up about half of Marico's revenue in India.

Marico also joined companies such as Dabur and Hindustan Unilever in highlighting improving demand conditions in urban areas, after several quarters of a spending slowdown amid the high cost of living.

Its overall revenue rose 23.3 per cent in the first quarter, to ₹3,259 crore, coming in above analysts' average estimate of ₹3,210 crore.

Shares of Marico were up 1.87 per cent.

Peer AWL Agri Business, previously known as Adani Wilmar, reported a nearly 25 per cent fall in first quarter profit in July, as higher prices of branded palm oil led consumers to opt for cheaper alternatives.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Special Breaking News

Aditya Birla Capital Q1 result: Net profit up 10%, board approves ESOPs

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

q1 results, company quarter 1

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

q1 results, company quarter 1

Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

ABB India

ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

Topics : Q1 results Marico oil FMCG firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon