Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
TICL, a systemically important non banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the first quarter was at ₹89.16 crore, as compared to Rs 84.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.
The company said its board has approved subdivision of the existing equity share having face value of ₹10 each into ten equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory approvals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app