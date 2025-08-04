Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal

q1 results, company quarter 1
Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

TICL, a systemically important non banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the first quarter was at ₹89.16 crore, as compared to Rs 84.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

The company said its board has approved subdivision of the existing equity share having face value of ₹10 each into ten equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory approvals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

Federal Bank's Q1 net down 15% on high slippages in agri, MFI segments

Topics :Tata Investment CorporationQ1 resultsTata Global Beverages

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story