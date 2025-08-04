Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

TICL, a systemically important non banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the first quarter was at ₹89.16 crore, as compared to Rs 84.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.