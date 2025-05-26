Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT falls marginally to ₹903 cr, revenue up 10%

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT falls marginally to ₹903 cr, revenue up 10%

Aurobindo Pharma posts flat Q4 net profit of ₹903 crore while revenue rises 10.6% YoY to ₹8,382 crore; Europe, ARV segments show strong growth amid R&D focus

Q4, Q4 results
EBITDA before R&D stood at ₹2,202 crore, reflecting a margin of 26.3 per cent, while EBITDA before Forex and Other Income was ₹1,792 crore, with a margin of 21.4 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Limited reported a marginal decline of 0.5 per cent in its net profit to ₹903 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹907 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8,382 crore during the quarter, with growth seen across key business segments.
 
Revenue from US formulations grew by 13.5 per cent YoY to ₹4,072 crore ($470 million), while Europe formulations posted stronger growth of 17.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,147 crore (€236 million).
 
“Our European operations continue to perform exceptionally well, moving steadily towards the $1 billion revenue milestone. Backed by our ongoing capacity enhancements, we remain firmly positioned to sustain our trajectory and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” said K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma.
 
Revenue from Growth Markets declined 7.8 per cent YoY to ₹786 crore ($91 million), primarily due to moderated performance in select regions.
 
The antiretroviral (ARV) segment recorded robust growth, with revenue rising 29.4 per cent YoY to ₹308 crore ($36 million), contributing 3.7 per cent to consolidated revenue.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) revenue increased by 5.0 per cent YoY to ₹1,069 crore ($124 million), accounting for 12.8 per cent of consolidated revenue.
 
Operational and financial metrics
 
EBITDA before R&D stood at ₹2,202 crore, with a margin of 26.3 per cent
 
EBITDA before forex and other income was ₹1,792 crore, with a 21.4 per cent margin
 
R&D expenditure, including depreciation, was ₹423 crore, amounting to 5.0 per cent of total revenue
 
During the quarter, the company received final approval for five ANDAs from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), including two previously tentatively approved.
 
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹15.56, both basic and diluted.
 
Domestic formulation sales stood at ₹56 crore during the quarter.
 
The company’s API revenue in dollar terms rose 0.7 per cent YoY to $124 million, while ARV revenue rose 24.1 per cent YoY to $36 million.
 
 
 
Topics :Aurobindo PharmaQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

