Schneider Electric Infra net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 55 crore in Q4

The company had a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed

Schneider Electric
The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore in FY24. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Monday posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 54.61 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 592.60 crore in the quarter from Rs 475.38 crore in the year-ago period. 

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit rose to Rs 267.89 crore from Rs 172.03 crore a year ago.

The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore in FY24. 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

