Embassy REIT Q4 results: Net income up 17% to ₹892 cr, calls ₹538 cr payout

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 892.3 crore and declared a distribution of Rs 538.4 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended March.

Its net operating income (NOI) stood at Rs 765.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company declared distributions of Rs 538.40 crore or Rs 5.68 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to unitholders in the form of dividend and other income.

The NOI for the 2024-25 fiscal rose 10 per cent to Rs 3,283.5 crore from Rs 2,981.9 crore in the preceding year.

The distributions for the 2024-25 amount to Rs 2,181.1 crore or Rs 23.01 per unit.

"In FY25, we leased 6.6 million square feet, delivered 2.5 million square feet of new development and acquired a 5 million square feet of high-quality asset," Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said.

He said the company increased distributions by 8 per cent this fiscal and has given guidance of double-digit distribution growth in 2025-26.

"Our business is in excellent shape and our world-class office portfolio continues to see strong demand from leading companies across the globe," the CEO said.

Embassy Office Parks REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

The company owns and operates a 51.1 million square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai. Its portfolio comprises 40.3 million square feet of completed operating area and is home to 272 leading companies globally.