Trent Q4 results: Net profit plunges 56% to Rs 311 crore, income up 27%

Trent Ltd reported a net profit of ₹311 crore, marking a 56 per cent decline from the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. Despite the dip in profit, Trent's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 27.87 per cent to ₹4,216.94 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period. The retail company, which runs popular chains like Westside, Zudio, and Star, also saw its total consolidated income — including other income — grow 27.19 per cent to ₹4,291.28 crore. The company's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share, which is 500 percent of the face value of ₹1 per share.

The retailer now operates a portfolio of over 1,000 'large-box' fashion stores. 'Large-box' fashion stores are retail outlets that typically offer a wide range of clothing and fashion items under one roof.

In FY25, the retailer opened 40 Westside stores and 244 Zudio stores, while merging or closing 24 stores each from both brands as part of the consolidation drive.

As of 31st March, the retailer’s store portfolio included 248 Westside, 765 Zudio (including two stores in the UAE) and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

In FY25, the retailer expanded to 64 cities and towns, including many in Tier-2 and Tier-3 areas.

In Q4 FY25, the Operating EBIT margin was 9.3 per cent, up from 8.3 per cent in Q4FY24.