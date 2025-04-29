BPCL Q4 results: Net profit declines 8% to ₹4,391 cr, income falls 3%

For the year ending March 31, 2025, BPCL reported an average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) of $6.82 per barrel, down from $14.14 per barrel in FY24. These figures are before accounting for the Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess introduced on July 1, 2022. The Board of Directors, in its meeting on April 29, 2025, has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share (face value ₹10 each). This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5 per share already paid during the year.

BPCL also explained the negative buffer in revenue, ''As per a directive from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) dated April 30, 2020, oil marketing companies (OMCs) must set aside the difference in a separate buffer account when the market price of LPG is lower than its actual cost to customers. As of March 31, 2025, BPCL had a cumulative negative balance of ₹10,446.38 crore in this buffer, so it did not recognize that amount as revenue from LPG sales.'', the company said in an exchange filing. BPCL's revenue from operations for the Q4FY25 stood at ₹126,916 crore, which is up down by 3.92 per cent from the Q4FY24 result. The company's total expenses declined 2.82 per cent to Rs 122,080.31 crore in the Q4FY25. In Q4 FY25, BPCL reported a refinery throughput of 10.58 million metric tonnes (MMT), reflecting the volume of crude processed during the quarter. The company's domestic market sales stood at 13.42 MMT, with a year-on-year sales growth of 1.82 per cent. Additionally, export sales during the quarter were 0.30 MMT, indicating a modest contribution from overseas markets.

BharatPetroleum Corporation Ltd reported net profit of Rs 4,391 crore, it declined by 8 per cent decline in comparison with corresponding quarter of previous financial year.stated in its filing that it incurred a loss of ₹3,217.82 crore from selling domestic LPG below cost in the January-March (Q4) period, and a total loss of ₹10,446.38 crore for the entire FY25.