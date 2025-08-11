Bata India Q1 results: Net profit plunges 70% to ₹52 cr on high costs

Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹ 52 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses amid sluggish consumption momentum and a high base effect.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹174 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹ 941.85 crore against ₹ 944.63 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Bata India said during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2025, the board of directors of the holding company approved the sale of a freehold industrial land to an unrelated party for a consideration of ₹156 crore.
The sale deed has been executed and the total consideration has also been received on the same date. There is a gain on sale of the aforesaid land (net of related expenses) of ₹ 133.95 crore, which has been disclosed as an exceptional item for the year-ago quarter, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹ 884 crore compared to ₹ 878 crore in the same period last fiscal.
"The quarter witnessed headwinds accentuated by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Amidst these and considering the demand trends, we pushed ahead our affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume-based growth," Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.
The company said results for the quarter "demonstrate disciplined execution of our strategies on affordability, investment in marketing and technology, elevating customer experience in the face of sluggish consumption momentum during the quarter".
On the outlook, Shah said, "We are optimistic about the consumption recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app