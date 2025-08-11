Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bata India Q1 results: Net profit plunges 70% to ₹52 cr on high costs

Bata India Q1 results: Net profit plunges 70% to ₹52 cr on high costs

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹174 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Bata India said in a regulatory filing

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata
Bata India said during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2025, the board of directors of the holding company approved the sale of a freehold industrial land to an unrelated party for a consideration of ₹156 crore. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹ 52 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses amid sluggish consumption momentum and a high base effect.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹174 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹ 941.85 crore against ₹ 944.63 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Bata India said during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2025, the board of directors of the holding company approved the sale of a freehold industrial land to an unrelated party for a consideration of ₹156 crore.

The sale deed has been executed and the total consideration has also been received on the same date. There is a gain on sale of the aforesaid land (net of related expenses) of ₹ 133.95 crore, which has been disclosed as an exceptional item for the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹ 884 crore compared to ₹ 878 crore in the same period last fiscal.

"The quarter witnessed headwinds accentuated by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Amidst these and considering the demand trends, we pushed ahead our affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume-based growth," Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.

The company said results for the quarter "demonstrate disciplined execution of our strategies on affordability, investment in marketing and technology, elevating customer experience in the face of sluggish consumption momentum during the quarter".

On the outlook, Shah said, "We are optimistic about the consumption recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial Q1 results: Profit jumps 166% to ₹454 crore on lower expenses

Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit up 56% at ₹75 cr, revenue rises

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹71.16 crore

NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

Topics :Company NewsBata IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story