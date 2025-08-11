Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit up 56% at ₹75 cr, revenue rises

The Mumbai-based entity had logged a net profit of ₹48 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year

Patel Engineering had a total debt of ₹1,527 crore as of June 30, 2025, down from ₹1,603 core at the end of March 2025, the company said in a statement. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Infrastructure development company Patel Engineering has reported a 56 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at ₹ 75 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, driven by higher revenues.

The Mumbai-based entity had logged a net profit of ₹48 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

As per the company, its revenue from operations in the first quarter surged by 12 per cent to ₹1,233 crore, from ₹1,102 crore in Q1 FY25.

Patel Engineering had a total debt of ₹1,527 crore as of June 30, 2025, down from ₹1,603 core at the end of March 2025, the company said in a statement.

"The Q1 performance illustrates our ability to drive consistent growth while enhancing operational efficiency. With a track record of executing over 350 projects, including several marquee assignments, our execution capabilities have matured significantly, contributing to our strong financial performance," Kavita Shirvaikar, MD, Patel Engineering said.

The company has successfully secured orders worth ₹2,250 crore during the quarter, taking its order book to ₹16,285 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Last month, Patel Engineering got a ₹240 crore order from state-owned NHPC for civil and hydro mechanical works at Teesta-V project in Sikkim.

Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

