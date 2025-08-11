Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit up 56% at ₹75 cr, revenue rises

Infrastructure development company Patel Engineering has reported a 56 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at ₹ 75 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, driven by higher revenues.

The Mumbai-based entity had logged a net profit of ₹48 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

As per the company, its revenue from operations in the first quarter surged by 12 per cent to ₹1,233 crore, from ₹1,102 crore in Q1 FY25.

Patel Engineering had a total debt of ₹1,527 crore as of June 30, 2025, down from ₹1,603 core at the end of March 2025, the company said in a statement.