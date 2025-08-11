JM Financial Q1 results: Profit jumps 166% to ₹454 crore on lower expenses

JM Financial on Monday reported a 166 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹ 454 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The financial services company had earned ₹ 171 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to ₹ 1,121 crore during the June quarter 2025-26, from ₹ 1,093 crore a year ago, JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses declined to ₹ 529 crore compared to ₹ 849 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

Net worth during the quarter has crossed ₹ 10,000 crore.

The transaction pipeline remains robust across businesses, reflecting the company's deep market engagement, Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JM Financial Ltd, said.