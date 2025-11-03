Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Titan Co, 74 more on Nov 3

Bharti Airtel Q2 results preview
- 3M India Ltd
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
- ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
- Agarwal Fortune India Ltd
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Arvind Fashions Ltd
- Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
- Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
- AWL Agri Business Ltd
- Bharti Airtel Ltd
- Bharti Hexacom Ltd
- BEML Land Assets Ltd
- Cantabil Retail India Ltd
- Cil Securities Ltd
- Colinz Laboratories Ltd
- City Union Bank Ltd
- Desco Infratech Ltd
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- D.P. Abhushan Ltd
- EP Biocomposites Ltd
- Gallantt Ispat Ltd
- GHV Infra Projects Ltd
- Gland Pharma Ltd
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
- GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
- Harshdeep Hortico Ltd
- IG Petrochemicals Ltd
- Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd
- JK Paper Ltd
- Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
- Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$
- Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
- Libord Securities Ltd
- Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
- Max Estates Ltd
- Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
- Naperol Investments Ltd
- Next Mediaworks Ltd
- Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
- National Peroxide Ltd
- Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
- Hitachi Energy India Ltd
- PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd
- Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd-$
- Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
- Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
- Resonance Specialties Ltd
- Route Mobile Ltd
- Standard Industries Ltd
- S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd
- Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
- Stove Kraft Ltd
- Suditi Industries Ltd
- Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
- S V Global Mill Ltd
- Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd
- TBO TEK Ltd
- Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
- Timken India Ltd
- Titan Company Ltd
- Viji Finance Ltd
- Vimta Labs Ltd
- Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
- Vision Cinemas Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- Veeram Securities Ltd
- Websol Energy System Ltd
- Westlife Foodworld Ltd
- Wockhardt Ltd
