Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Titan Co, 74 more on Nov 3

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Bharti Hexacom, Ambuja Cement, Tata Consumer Products, and Godfrey Phillips India are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets
Indian equity markets are expected to open lower today, tracking mixed global cues | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, and Godfrey Phillips India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday, November 3.
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Maharashtra Scooters, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Gland Pharma, and Hitachi Energy India. 

Bharti Airtel Q2 results preview

Bharti Airtel stock touched an all-time high of ₹2,109.9 per share on the BSE on October 29, driven by expectations of strong earnings. 
Analysts polled by Business Standard anticipate a robust performance, with estimates suggesting Airtel’s net profit could jump as much as 97 per cent year-on-year, supported by steady subscriber additions and improved operating metrics. 

Urban Company Q2 results highlights

Urban Company reported a strong performance in Q2FY26, with revenue from operations rising 37 per cent year-on-year, or 44 per cent on a like-for-like basis excluding the deconsolidation of its Saudi Arabia business. Growth was broad-based across service categories.
 
The core India services business remained profitable at an adjusted Ebitda level, while its UAE and Singapore operations achieved Adjusted Ebitda breakeven. However, continued investment in new initiatives, particularly the daily cleaning vertical Insta Help, led to an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹35 crore for the quarter. Insta Help alone accounted for a ₹44-crore loss. Excluding Insta Help, Urban Company posted an adjusted Ebitda profit of ₹10 crore, reflecting a ₹15-crore improvement year-on-year. 
Consolidated Net Transaction Value (NTV), excluding KSA, grew 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,030 crore. Revenue from operations, excluding KSA, came in at ₹380 crore, up 44 per cent year-on-year.

Market overview for November 3

Indian equity markets are expected to open lower today, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 47 points down at 25,853 around 8 am, signalling a soft start for the benchmark indices.
 
Globally, investors are awaiting key data releases, including China’s manufacturing activity numbers and US reports on auto sales, household debt and factory output. Domestically, market participants will watch the HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final for October for direction. 
Across Asia, trading was mixed on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.04 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.40 per cent. Japanese markets remained closed for a public holiday.
 
On Friday, Wall Street ended higher, supported by Amazon’s positive earnings outlook. The S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.61 per cent and the Dow Jones also closed in the green.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 3

  1. 3M India Ltd
  2. Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
  3. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
  4. Agarwal Fortune India Ltd
  5. Ajanta Pharma Ltd
  6. Ambuja Cements Ltd
  7. Arvind Fashions Ltd
  8. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
  9. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
  10. AWL Agri Business Ltd
  11. Bharti Airtel Ltd
  12. Bharti Hexacom Ltd
  13. BEML Land Assets Ltd
  14. Cantabil Retail India Ltd
  15. Cil Securities Ltd
  16. Colinz Laboratories Ltd
  17. City Union Bank Ltd
  18. Desco Infratech Ltd
  19. Dodla Dairy Ltd
  20. D.P. Abhushan Ltd
  21. EP Biocomposites Ltd
  22. Gallantt Ispat Ltd
  23. GHV Infra Projects Ltd
  24. Gland Pharma Ltd
  25. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
  26. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
  27. Harshdeep Hortico Ltd
  28. IG Petrochemicals Ltd
  29. Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
  30. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  31. Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd
  32. JK Paper Ltd
  33. Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
  34. Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
  35. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
  36. Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
  37. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$
  38. Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
  39. Libord Securities Ltd
  40. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
  41. Max Estates Ltd
  42. Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
  43. Naperol Investments Ltd
  44. Next Mediaworks Ltd
  45. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
  46. National Peroxide Ltd
  47. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
  48. Hitachi Energy India Ltd
  49. PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd
  50. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd-$
  51. Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
  52. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
  53. Resonance Specialties Ltd
  54. Route Mobile Ltd
  55. Standard Industries Ltd
  56. S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd
  57. Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
  58. Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
  59. Stove Kraft Ltd
  60. Suditi Industries Ltd
  61. Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
  62. S V Global Mill Ltd
  63. Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  64. Tata Consumer Products Ltd
  65. TBO TEK Ltd
  66. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
  67. Timken India Ltd
  68. Titan Company Ltd
  69. Viji Finance Ltd
  70. Vimta Labs Ltd
  71. Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
  72. Vision Cinemas Ltd
  73. VRL Logistics Ltd
  74. Veeram Securities Ltd
  75. Websol Energy System Ltd
  76. Westlife Foodworld Ltd
  77. Wockhardt Ltd
 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

