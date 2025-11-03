Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Titan Co, 74 more on Nov 3

Urban Company Q2 results highlights

Urban Company reported a strong performance in Q2FY26, with revenue from operations rising 37 per cent year-on-year, or 44 per cent on a like-for-like basis excluding the deconsolidation of its Saudi Arabia business. Growth was broad-based across service categories.

The core India services business remained profitable at an adjusted Ebitda level, while its UAE and Singapore operations achieved Adjusted Ebitda breakeven. However, continued investment in new initiatives, particularly the daily cleaning vertical Insta Help, led to an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹35 crore for the quarter. Insta Help alone accounted for a ₹44-crore loss. Excluding Insta Help, Urban Company posted an adjusted Ebitda profit of ₹10 crore, reflecting a ₹15-crore improvement year-on-year.

