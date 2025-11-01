Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Cement Q2 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹159 crore, revenue up 17.9%

JK Cement Q2 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹159 crore, revenue up 17.9%

The company had posted a profit of ₹136.15 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL)

Q2 earnings, Q2
JKCL's total expenses were at ₹2,827.36 crore, up 11 per cent in the September quarter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 17 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.25 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 136.15 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL).

Its revenue from operations was up 17.9 per cent at Rs 3,019.20 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 2,560.12 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JKCL's total expenses were at Rs 2,827.36 crore, up 11 per cent in the September quarter.

The total income of JKCL, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,070.08 crore, up 18.17 per cent in the September quarter.

JKCL has a grey cement capacity of 26.26 MTPA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Company NewsJK CementQ2 results

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

