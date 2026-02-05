Bharti Airtel Q3 result: Profit tanks 55% to ₹6,631 cr, Arpu rises to ₹259

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 55 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,631 crore in the third quarter of the financial yearp 2025-26(Q3FY26). During the same period last, profit stood at ₹14,781.2 crore. On a sequential basis, profit declined 2.37 per cent from ₹6,791.7 crore.

The company's revenue from operations form the quarter, however, 19.61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹53,981.6 crore from ₹45,129.3 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 3.52 per cent from ₹52,145.4 crore.

"Q3FY26 marked another strong quarter, with consolidated revenue of ₹53,982 crore, a growth of 3.5 per cent sequentially, underpinning our strategy of a diversified and resilient portfolio. India revenue including passive infrastructure services increased by 1.4 per cent sequentially. Africa delivered yet another quarter of exceptional performance with constant currency revenue growth of 5.8 per cent.One of the reasons for our stepped up performance in Africa is the deployment of our home grown digital stack that has sharpened our go to market excellence, the secret sauce of Airtel," said Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman of Bharti Airtel.