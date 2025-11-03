Bharti Hexacom profit jumps 66 pc to Rs 421 crore in September quarter

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, on Monday posted a 66 per cent jump in profit to Rs 421 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, mainly on account of an increase in smartphone customers on its network.

The company had posted a profit of about Rs 253 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Bharti Hexacom increased by about 13 per cent to Rs 2317.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 2,097.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.

"Mobile revenues increased 9.6 per cent YoY, attributed to higher realisations. ARPU reached Rs 251 this quarter, up from Rs 228 in the second quarter of 2025, along with an increase in data consumption. Mobile data traffic was 1,935 PBs (petabytes) for the quarter, reflecting a YoY growth of 27 per cent," the company said in a statement.