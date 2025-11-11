BLS International reports 26.8% rise in net profit to ₹175.23 crore

BLS International Services, a visa and passport service provider, reported a 26.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 175.23 crore, attributable to the owners of the company, for the second quarter of FY26, driven by continued growth in its core business.

Its revenue grew 48.8 per cent to Rs 736.6 crore in the July–September quarter Y-o-Y. However, its other income decreased 20.1 per cent to Rs 18.7 crore in Q2FY26 compared with the same quarter last year. Its visa and consular business segment contributed about 62 per cent to total revenue, while the digital business contributed about 38 per cent for the quarter ended September 30.

“Our focus on technology-led service delivery and operational excellence continues to drive our performance and reinforce our leadership in the global government and citizen services domain,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, in a statement. The Delhi-headquartered company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 29.7 per cent to Rs 218.8 crore in Q2 Y-o-Y. “Growth in EBITDA was driven by the visa and consular services business, which witnessed a change in business model from partner-run to self-managed centres, in addition to cost-optimisation initiatives. Consolidation of newly acquired businesses, viz Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions, also led to EBITDA growth,” it stated in its earnings release.