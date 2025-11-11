Kolte-Patil Developers posts ₹10 cr loss in Q2 FY26 as revenue dips

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers has incurred a loss (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 10.4 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26), compared with a profit of Rs 9.7 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations declined 55.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 138.7 crore, indicating a slowdown in sales momentum.

Its other income surged 82.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23.1 crore. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 183.38 crore, down 39.93 per cent Y-o-Y.

How did sales and area bookings perform in Q2 FY26?

Earlier, the Pune-based real estate developer reported housing sales worth Rs 670 crore for Q2 FY26, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y. However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), sales grew 9 per cent, supported by sustenance sales. In Q2 FY26, the company sold an area of 0.86 million square feet (msf), down 17 per cent Y-o-Y but 2 per cent higher on a Q-o-Q basis. Sales realisations stood at around Rs 7,823 per square foot, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q. Collections grew 8 per cent on both Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q bases to Rs 596 crore. How did the company perform in the first half of FY26?

In the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), Kolte-Patil’s sales declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,286 crore. The company sold an area of 1.7 msf, down 15 per cent compared to H1 FY25. Realisations grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,582 per square foot, while collections dipped marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,146 crore. Revenue for H1 FY26 fell 65.94 per cent to Rs 221.02 crore. The company incurred a loss of Rs 27.42 crore during the period, against a profit of Rs 15.97 crore in H1 FY25. What are the company’s financial and ownership highlights?