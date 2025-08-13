Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Reits distribute Rs 1,559 cr in Q1 FY26, post 13% Y-o-Y growth

Indian Reits distribute Rs 1,559 cr in Q1 FY26, post 13% Y-o-Y growth

Brookfield, Embassy, Mindspace and Nexus Reits paid over 270,000 unitholders in Q1 FY26, with cumulative payouts crossing Rs 24,300 crore since inception

On a year-on-year basis, the number of unitholders in Q1 FY26 versus Q1 FY25 has also risen, to 270,000 from 245,000, reflecting the increasing uptake of the real estate linked investment instrument. (Representative image: Aditya Birla Group)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

India’s four publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) collectively distributed Rs 1,559 crore to over 270,000 unitholders in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26), a 13 per cent rise from Rs 1,371 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
On a year-on-year basis, the number of unitholders in Q1 FY26 versus Q1 FY25 has also risen, to 270,000 from 245,000, reflecting the increasing uptake of the real estate linked investment instrument.
 
Compared with the quarter ended March 2025, distributions rose marginally by about 38 basis points. In Q4 FY25, the four Reits distributed over Rs 1,553 crore to about 264,000 unitholders. On a year-on-year basis, the number of unitholders in Q1 FY26 also increased, reflecting growing investor interest in the real estate-linked investment instrument.
   
FY25 distributions touched Rs 6,070 cr 
For the full financial year 2024–25, cumulative distributions by the four Reits stood at Rs 6,070 crore, up from Rs 5,366 crore in FY24 — a year-on-year growth of 13 per cent. India’s four publicly listed Reits are Brookfield India Reit, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust.

Reits are required to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, distributions may be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of these.
 
Reit-wise breakdown 
In Q1 FY26, Embassy Reit distributed Rs 550 crore, Mindspace Reit Rs 353 crore, Brookfield Reit Rs 319 crore, and Nexus Select Trust Rs 338 crore to their respective unitholders.
 
Together, these Reits manage a portfolio exceeding 129 million square feet of grade A office and retail space across India. Since inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 24,300 crore to unitholders.
 
Industry outlook 
Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield India Reit and Chairperson of the Indian Reits Association (IRA), said: “This rise in quarterly distribution marks a strong start to the fiscal year and reflects Indian Reits’ continued commitment to delivering regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The consistent growth in quarterly distributions highlights the exceptional quality of underlying assets, strength of rental collections, and disciplined capital management by Reit managers.”
 
Market scale 
The combined market capitalisation of the four listed Reits crossed Rs 1 trillion as of market close on July 30, 2025. As of Q4 FY25, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian Reit market stood at approximately Rs 1.63 trillion.
 

Topics : Real Estate News Industry News Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

